National Review Institute Is Hiring!

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. (National Review)

For those who haven’t been paying close attention: NRI is the nonprofit journalistic think tank that supports the NR mission through educational and outreach programs and journalism fellowships. We’re seeking a VP of Development to oversee strategic growth in fundraising and manage our team of five regional development officers based all across the country. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of and appreciation for National Review, Bill Buckley, and the conservative movement, in addition to 15+ years’ experience in fundraising and management. We are looking for someone mission-aligned who can help our organization reach its ambitious development objectives and strengthen our community of philanthropists.

Advertisement

Interested in joining us? Click here for more information and to apply.