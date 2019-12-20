Time Is Running Out to Apply to Be an NRI Regional Fellow

The Corner

The next sessions are in N.Y., D.C., and Philadelphia, and the application deadline is Monday. It’s really meant for people who love our country and want to make a civic contribution but want to learn more about what Bill Buckley and conservatism has had in mind about mediating institutions and good stewardship and the roots of things. It’s good reading, good conversation, good fellowship, and good food, too. I’ve been especially moved by the families who make sacrifices to make sure one spouse and then sometimes the other are a part of the program. Take a look this weekend, send it to someone who you think might be interested. I’m forever impressed with the people who are a part of this program. And I’ll see you in the spring and we’ll talk about gratitude if you join us. More of a pitch here. Go straight to the program page here.

