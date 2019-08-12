National Review Is Hiring News Writers

National Review is looking for two full-time news writers to join our News Department and work out of our New York City office. The ideal candidate would be a news junkie who keeps a constant eye on the headlines, and who is skilled at writing up rapidly evolving situations at speed. The ideal candidate would have at least one year of experience aggregating breaking news and doing original political reporting. Those interested should send a cover letter, a resume, and some examples of their work to: news.applications@nationalreview.com.

Jack Crowe is a news writer at National Review Online. @JackRCrowe