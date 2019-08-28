National Review Seeks a Content Manager / Web Producer

National Review is seeking a talented, multi-skilled, motivated individual to fill an opening in its website content-management department. The content manager will be responsible for producing and displaying content across National Review’s online/digital presence, joining a vibrant team of motivated, like-skilled individuals.

Responsibilities:

Help manage and produce content in a variety of formats, including articles, photo galleries, videos, podcasts, and e-mail newsletters.

Curate content on main landing pages.

Help manage social accounts.

Ensure that SEO best practices are artfully employed across all published content.

Discover, discuss, troubleshoot, and resolve content-production issues.

Serve as a resource for content-delivery expertise, answering internal and external inquiries about content production, publishing procedures, and technical editorial matters.

Skills and qualifications:

Experience (1-2 years) in an online publishing and/or content-management role (news and/or political focus preferred).

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing, political science, or digital-media field.

Ability to produce digital content across a range of platforms for web, mobile, and social.

An approach to data and content delivery that is both analytical and creative.

Basic knowledge of HTML (preferred).

Ability to be flexible about work hours that may occur outside the typical 9-to-5 weekday (e.g., off-shift work is required during high-traffic news cycles).

Zeal for politics.

Bonus points for:

Web-video editing and production experience.

Photo-gallery production experience.

Podcast production experience.

Social-media posting experience (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Reddit).

An understanding of the value and application of SEO best practices.

Photo-editing prowess.

Web-analytics experience.

Writing skills.

Open-source CMS experience.

About us:

National Review has been America’s paper of record for conservative fact and opinion since 1955. NR’s commentary on news, politics, current events, and culture is today delivered across multiple print and digital platforms.

Some perks and benefits of working at National Review:

Competitive salary and health-care packages.

Annual bonus plan.

401(k) contribution.

Remote summer Fridays.

Generous paid time off.

To be considered*:

Please email cover letter and resume to recruiting@nationalreview.com.

Place ‘NR Content Manager 2019’ in the subject line.

*Candidates must reside in the greater New York City area for this in-office position in Midtown Manhattan.