Since It’s Now Okay to Smash Things, How about Helping NR Smash Our Webathon Goal?

Damaged windows at a restaurant which was vandalized during overnight protests and rioting following the death of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

We are seeking support — our new four-day webathon goal of $150,000 has met with over 1,400 donations, totaling $134,000 as of 5 p.m. on the East Coast, God bless you all who have helped — to call out the window smashers. But unlike the vast majority of American media, let’s be honest: These marauders are more intent on smashing the foundation of our Republic.

Over our dead bodies: We’re keen on fighting them tooth and nail, hand to hand, brandishing the truth, which in the end will always win out. As Rich Lowry put it in his exceptional call to arms:

Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to have a fiercely independent, intelligent, and fearless conservative publication speaking the truth and defending right reason — when everyone around us is going mad, and marauding bands threaten to set our cities back decades.

National Review is that publication.

The webathon — which will sustain NR in this epic battle for the soul of America and western civilization — ends tonight at midnight. We believe there is time for those who have yet to join NR’s band of brothers and sisters to do so. It’s no stretch to believe we can gain that final $16,000. We’re confident that 100 good souls will contribute $100, and that they’ll be joined by another 100 defenders of freedom who can afford to send a $50 donation, along with another 80 friends of conservative principles and enemies of lawlessness who can see fit to keep NR in the fight with a $25 gift.

Helping NR is one way — and a consequential one — of fighting back. Donate here. You do that with our deep and heartfelt appreciation.

World

Why Only the Hot Cities Are Burning

By
I’m never shy about sticking up for my much-mocked home state of New Jersey, and over the past weeks I have had reason to be especially proud: As violent unrest fueled by the police killing of George Floyd swept dozens of American cities, the Garden State saw plenty of demonstrations but almost no violence. It ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

What Was the Point?

By
After the rager, the reflections. Bleary morning follows thrilling night. If the protests and riots fade away this week, next week we will all have to deal with the cleanup. The headaches. The nausea. The questions. Was it worth it? What was the point of it all anyway? The immediate costs of what has happened ... Read More
Elections

As the New York Times Goes, So Goes Biden

By
The resignation of the editorial page editor of the New York Times for publishing an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton calling for the military to quell the riots marks the completion of the long, slow transformation of the Democratic Party. Whatever face the Democrats present to the world, their woke left fringe is ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
