The Ides of America

(Pixabay)

Are we at some halfway point for this country? At some tipping point? Ides has a calendar significance — but as far as Caesar was concerned, the Ides weren’t the middle: They were the bloody end. Well, we’ll be damned if we are at the end of what Lincoln called the last best hope of earth, and its expiration will come over our dead body. But it won’t come to that, because we fight — with you at our side we hope — and that gives us hope, and a sense of not only forestalling the Left’s insane push for domination throughout all of our institutions, but of prevailing. Our webathon — running through March 29 and seeking to raise $250,000, and plenty more if folks want to pitch in more (because NR’s needs are so much more than that figure) — has had a strong initial response, adding to this sense of a pushback that will prevail. The data: Over $170,000 has been raised so far, and nearly 1,500 good souls have seen to that with their selfless contributions. Some of those gifts have thoughts and sentiments stapled to them, and we share a handful:

Father Mark, who knows a thing or two about collection plates, puts $100 in ours and explains: “Why am I contributing? One reason: The Buckley lives loudly within you. Keep it up!” Father says! So we keep up — thanks so much, padre.

William also tends $100 and his sentiments are those of many others: “Keep up the good fight. More people than you imagine are depend on hearing your voice — the voice of sanity in an increasingly insane world.” Thanks very much.

Susan too sends $100 and gives the climate guy what-fer: “Michael Mann and his fellow travelers have tried to make it illegal to say or publish anything questioning his views on climate science. The arrogance is breathtaking.” And that’s just for starters. You rock, Susan.

Chris finds $50 and confesses: “I am unemployed or I would donate more.” Dude, you have no idea what this means to us (and probably to everyone reading this), and how it inspires us.

Raymond gives $100 and a brief but beautiful history lesson: “NR subscriber since 1963; reading it never gets old.” Nor will you, we pray. Thanks a ton, Raymond.

Arnold spots us a C Note and a prayer: “May God grant those aligned with the left, the wisdom to moderate their views before we lose our form of government and our freedom. Let’s not let our generation be the one that allowed the experiment to fail. God Bless America!” Okay, Arnold: We will supplement the fight with a little beseeching. Thanks kindly.

Irit doles out a goodly $500 contribution and slaps our backs: “Thanks for all the great work you guys do. I enjoy reading articles on NR as they are smart and well thought out. I also appreciate the different perspectives that your writers have and present in an intelligent and meaningful way.” Not as much as we appreciate good friends like you with us in the foxhole. Thanks, Irit.

Jim contributes $200 and vexes: “I cannot believe the Mann – hockey stick lawsuit wasn’t booted out of court on the first day! Keep up the good fight, we are behind you.” We know it and deeply appreciate it, Jim.

Rob also gives $200 and admits that Godot was worth the wait: “I have never supported the NR, however I have long respected WF Buckley and think now is the time to give my support to the NR!” Welcome, Rob — we are thrilled to be your comrade.

Richard gives us our first-ever $103.52 donation. And like few others before it, there is a special motivation: “In memory of my Father. William F Buckley helped my Father change his political leanings from Democrat to Conservative. If my Father was still with us he would be distraught with the state of both American Politics and Culture. National Review is arguably the Last Bulwark (The Bulwark, ironically, is not) standing up to the ongoing oppressive efforts of the leaders of the toxic American Culture. WFB put it best when he said a conservative is someone who “stands athwart history, yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so, or to have much patience with those who so urge it.” That is what National Review is, and that is precisely what we need right now.” Amen brother! Thanks so very much Richard.

is arguably the Last Bulwark (The Bulwark, ironically, is not) standing up to the ongoing oppressive efforts of the leaders of the toxic American Culture. WFB put it best when he said a conservative is someone who “stands athwart history, yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so, or to have much patience with those who so urge it.” That is what is, and that is precisely what we need right now.” Amen brother! Thanks so very much Richard. John hands in $500, and sees it as turnabout: “Were there only a way I might inform the White House, the Senate majority leader, and the House speaker how I’ve chosen to divvy up their $1400 ‘gift’ to me.” God bless John, we like how you think.

The Culture Cancelers and Woke Hucksters, the Critical Race Theory Baloney-Slicers and the 1619 Fraudsters — we are taking them all on. We’ve said it before and do so again, now: Yes, this is our fight, but it is also yours. One way to truly be involved in it is by helping keep NR armed while it blazes away on the front lines. Can you support NR with $10 or $25? $50 or 100 or $500 or even Richard’s wild $103.52? Anything and all is accepted, everything is appreciated deeply. Contribute securely here, and to donate by check, please make it payable to “National Review” and mail it to: National Review, ATTN: Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, N.Y., 10036. Many, many thanks.