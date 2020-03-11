The Corner

Law & the Courts

Nationwide Injunctions, Mandatory Bar-Association Fees See Action at the Supreme Court

By

These issues aren’t exactly sexy or hot-button, but they both have important ramifications.

Comments

The former topic involves lower-court judges who use the cases before them as an excuse to change federal policies nationwide. This has especially been a problem for the Trump administration’s executive rulemaking: Someone will challenge a new rule before a liberal judge, and the judge will halt the rule across the entire country before it even goes into effect, tying up the process indefinitely. This practice is relatively new and goes beyond the rightful role of a district judge, which is to resolve controversies among the parties that show up in court. The Supreme Court took up Trump v. Pennsylvania earlier this year, and if you want to dive into the legal weeds, I recommend this new brief from Nicholas Bagley and Samuel Bray.

By contrast, the Supreme Court has decided not to get involved in mandatory bar-association fees for the time being — it denied cert in Fleck v. Wetch Monday — but there is another case on the same issue, Jarchow v. State Bar of Wisconsin, it may handle soon. The gist of the matter: In 2018’s Janus v. AFSCME, the Court ruled that public-sector employers could not require their workers to pay dues or fees to a union. The new question is whether, in the same vein, states may require all practicing lawyers to be members of a bar association. Both unions and bar associations are political organizations that openly take (and fund) stances on political issues, and in both cases the government is requiring workers to pay these organizations or give up their jobs, so the parallels are pretty clear. (In a certain sense, the bar-association requirement is worse: You need to be a member of the bar not only to be a lawyer for the government, but even to practice law privately.) Hopefully the Court will like Jarchow more than it liked Fleck.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Shame of the Senate

By
Senator Chuck Schumer’s attack on Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court last week unleashed a national firestorm. He was not speaking on the fly, but from a prepared speech, when he shouted, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch! I want to tell you, Kavanaugh! You have released the whirlwind, and you ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Shame of the Senate

By
Senator Chuck Schumer’s attack on Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court last week unleashed a national firestorm. He was not speaking on the fly, but from a prepared speech, when he shouted, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch! I want to tell you, Kavanaugh! You have released the whirlwind, and you ... Read More