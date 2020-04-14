Nature’s Silver Linings

Deaths, depression, recession — whichever way you look at it, for humans, the coronavirus is a disaster. But the same is not so for animals and the environment.

According to some reports, there has been a significant drop in carbon-monoxide emissions, with New York producing half its usual amount. The decrease in nitrogen-dioxide emissions has left skies visibly brighter and bluer. Wild boar roam free in deserted Barcelona. Ducks conduct their business on the streets of Paris. Dolphins pop up with newfound confidence in Mediterranean ports. Strange times indeed.

