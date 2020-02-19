Nazdarovya, Comrade Sanders!

The Corner

It shouldn’t escape our attention that if Bernie Sanders had suffered his heart attack — the one he refuses to release information about to the public — in any of the Communist regimes he has praised during his long career, he’d likely be dead. That a feeble 78-year-old man can enter a hospital on a Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, have two stents inserted into a blocked artery by Wednesday, and then leave on Friday to resume a campaign for the presidency is a testament the dynamism of a capitalistic society. Those stents were invented in France and Germany, not Cuba or the Soviet Union, and brought to market and made affordable by competitive profit-driven American companies, not by commissars in Venezuela. Then again, that goes for nearly every device, vehicle, tool, and comfort enjoyed by our most famous professional revolutionary and his excitable fans.

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
