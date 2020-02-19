Nazdarovya, Comrade Sanders!

It shouldn’t escape our attention that if Bernie Sanders had suffered his heart attack — the one he refuses to release information about to the public — in any of the Communist regimes he has praised during his long career, he’d likely be dead. That a feeble 78-year-old man can enter a hospital on a Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, have two stents inserted into a blocked artery by Wednesday, and then leave on Friday to resume a campaign for the presidency is a testament the dynamism of a capitalistic society. Those stents were invented in France and Germany, not Cuba or the Soviet Union, and brought to market and made affordable by competitive profit-driven American companies, not by commissars in Venezuela. Then again, that goes for nearly every device, vehicle, tool, and comfort enjoyed by our most famous professional revolutionary and his excitable fans.

National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun. David Harsanyi is a senior writer forand the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun. @davidharsanyi