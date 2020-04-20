Negative Prices for Oil?

This is bizarre:
Comments
US oil prices have fallen as much as 74% today, down to $5 a barrel, because there’s so little demand right now that companies need to store it, but they’re running out of storage space.
It’s possible we could briefly end up with negative prices. https://t.co/EneYOTqjvY pic.twitter.com/V0drjnpDvQ
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) April 20, 2020
And goes to what uncharted territory we are in with the economy right now. Policymakers could make every right choice and this crisis could still have long-lasting, damaging effects. What a calamity.