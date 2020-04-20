Negative Prices for Oil?

This is bizarre:

US oil prices have fallen as much as 74% today, down to $5 a barrel, because there’s so little demand right now that companies need to store it, but they’re running out of storage space.

It’s possible we could briefly end up with negative prices. https://t.co/EneYOTqjvY pic.twitter.com/V0drjnpDvQ

— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) April 20, 2020