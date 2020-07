Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so.

If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can Netflix, which presents itself as a leader on LGBT issues, maintain its relationship with Barack Obama, the remorseless bigot who twice ran for president opposing gay marriage?