Nevada Malaria Drug Ban Exception for Inpatient Use

I wrote earlier about an emergency executive order from Nevada Governor that prohibited doctors from prescribing hydroxychloroquine, which has shown anecdotal promise for patients very ill with coronavirus.

The AP story from which I learned about the regulation erroneously blamed Trump for lying about that potential, which I discussed at some length.

Another story I linked in reported that the purpose of the emergency regulation was to stop hoarding of the drug. I worried that the regulation was a sledgehammer instead of a scalpel to deal with that question.

The Governor’s office has now contacted me to advise that the regulation does contain an exception for inpatient prescribing. I am pleased because that should permit compassionate use.