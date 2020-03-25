The Corner

Health Care

Nevada Malaria Drug Ban Exception for Inpatient Use

By

I wrote earlier about an emergency executive order from Nevada Governor that prohibited doctors from prescribing hydroxychloroquine, which has shown anecdotal promise for patients very ill with coronavirus.

The AP story from which I learned about the regulation erroneously blamed Trump for lying about that potential, which I discussed at some length.

Comments

Another story I linked in reported that the purpose of the emergency regulation was to stop hoarding of the drug. I worried that the regulation was a sledgehammer instead of a scalpel to deal with that question.

The Governor’s office has now contacted me to advise that the regulation does contain an exception for inpatient prescribing. I am pleased because that should permit compassionate use.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Economy & Business

This Is Not Sustainable

By
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
Economy & Business

This Is Not Sustainable

By
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Logic of Pottersville

By
In director Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic movie It’s a Wonderful Life, an initial bank panic sweeps the small town of Bedford Falls. Small passbook account holders rush to George Bailey’s family-owned Bailey Building and Loan to demand the right to cash out all of their deposits — a sudden run that ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Logic of Pottersville

By
In director Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic movie It’s a Wonderful Life, an initial bank panic sweeps the small town of Bedford Falls. Small passbook account holders rush to George Bailey’s family-owned Bailey Building and Loan to demand the right to cash out all of their deposits — a sudden run that ... Read More