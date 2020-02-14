The Corner

Nevada Poll: Sanders 25, Biden 18, Warren 13, Steyer 11

Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Storm Lake, Iowa, January 26, 2020 (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)

Two pieces of good news coming out of Nevada for Bernie Sanders over the last 24 hours:

1. A new poll of likely Nevada caucusgoers shows Sanders in first place, and his two closest competitors in the New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, are tied for fifth place:

Sanders 25

Biden 18

Warren 13

Steyer 11

Buttigieg 10

Klobuchar 10

2. The state’s powerful culinary union had warned its 60,000 members that Sanders wants to “end” their beloved health plan, but the union chose not to endorse one of Sanders’s competitors. As long as voters fail to rally behind one of his rivals, that’s good for the Vermont socialist.

Nevada is the next state to vote in the race for the Democratic nomination. A few days before the Saturday, February 22 Nevada caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Las Vegas.

