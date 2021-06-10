Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen’s Partial Flip-Flop on the Filibuster

In 2019, Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada said she supported keeping the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for most legislation. “I think we should keep the filibuster. It’s one of the few things that we have left in order to let all of the voices be heard here in the Senate,” Rosen told National Review. “What you might think today would be in your favor, might not be in your favor tomorrow,” she told the Huffington Post.

In an interview published at the Washington Post on Wednesday, Rosen reiterated her support for the filibuster, but shortly after the Post article was published Rosen rushed to issue a statement saying that she supports eliminating the filibuster “in the case of protecting democracy”:

“I will never stop trying to find common ground across the aisle in order to deliver for hard working Nevadans and Americans, but I’m also not going to let obstructionists stand in the way of protecting our fundamental rights as Americans,” Rosen said in a statement. “Right now, our democracy is under attack and we must do everything we can to protect voting rights. If eliminating the filibuster is what it takes to get it done, then we must protect our democracy at all costs.”