New Hampshire Poll: Sanders 24, Buttigieg 20, Biden 17, Warren 13

The latest Monmouth poll of New Hampshire was conducted February 3–5 (this includes a day of phone calls before Iowans caucused the night of February 3) and shows Bernie Sanders jumping out to a four-point lead:

Sanders 24 Buttigieg 20 Biden 17 Warren 13 Klobuchar 9

The new poll suggests that Amy Klobuchar’s continued presence in the race hurts Buttigieg the most. “In a race restricted to the top five polling candidates, hypothetical support stands at 27% Sanders, 22% Buttigieg, 17% Biden, 13% Warren, and 13% Klobuchar. Take Klobuchar out of this picture and the race tightens to 28% Sanders, 28% Buttigieg, 19% Biden, and 16% Warren,” Monmouth reports.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of New Hampshire polls, Sanders leads by nearly eight points in the Granite State.