New Hampshire Polls: More Good News for Bernie

Two new polls of New Hampshire released on Sunday show Bernie Sanders with a lead.

CNN/University of New Hampshire:

Sanders 25 Biden 16 Buttigieg 15 Warren 12 Klobuchar 6 Gabbard 5 Yang 5

NBC/Marist:

Sanders 22 Buttigieg 17 Biden 15 Warren 13 Klobuchar 10 Gabbard 6 Yang 5

Sanders has led in all five New Hampshire polls conducted since the January Democratic debate, when Elizabeth Warren claimed Sanders told her privately that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. It seems that Warren’s decision to retreat on Medicare for All and focus instead on identity politics as her closing message has been a mistake.