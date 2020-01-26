New Hampshire Polls: More Good News for Bernie

The Corner

Two new polls of New Hampshire released on Sunday show Bernie Sanders with a lead. 

CNN/University of New Hampshire

Sanders 25

Biden 16

Buttigieg 15

Warren 12

Klobuchar 6 

Gabbard 5 

Yang 5

NBC/Marist:

Sanders 22 

Buttigieg 17 

Biden 15 

Warren 13 

Klobuchar 10

Gabbard 6 

Yang 5

Sanders has led in all five New Hampshire polls conducted since the January Democratic debate, when Elizabeth Warren claimed Sanders told her privately that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. It seems that Warren’s decision to retreat on Medicare for All and focus instead on identity politics as her closing message has been a mistake.

Law & the Courts

The March for Life Is a March for Truth

By
Pro-lifers are marching today, as they do every year, to commemorate a great evil that was done in January 1973 and to express solidarity with its innocent victims. The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade eliminated legal protections for unborn children in all 50 states, and did so without any ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Speaks

By
Those who know Justice Clarence Thomas say that any perception of him as dour or phlegmatic couldn't be more off-base. He's a charming, gracious, jovial man, full of bonhomie and easy with a laugh, or so I'm told by people who know him well. On summer breaks he likes to roam around the country in an RV and stay ... Read More
White House

On the Bidens, Schiff Opened the Door

By
You opened the door. Trial lawyers live in fear of that phrase. When a trial starts, both sides know what the allegations are. Both have had enough discovery to know what the adversary will try to prove. Just as significantly, both know what their own vulnerabilities are. A litigator spends his pretrial ... Read More
U.S.

Nadler's Folly

By
Jerry Nadler must have missed the day in law school where they teach you about persuasion. The House Democrat made a critical error early in the trial of President Trump. He didn’t just say that Republican senators, who voted to begin the proceedings without calling witnesses, were part of a cover-up. He said ... Read More
