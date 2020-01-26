New Hampshire Polls: More Good News for Bernie

Two new polls of New Hampshire released on Sunday show Bernie Sanders with a lead.
CNN/University of New Hampshire:
Sanders 25
Biden 16
Buttigieg 15
Warren 12
Klobuchar 6
Gabbard 5
Yang 5
Sanders 22
Buttigieg 17
Biden 15
Warren 13
Klobuchar 10Comments
Gabbard 6
Yang 5
Sanders has led in all five New Hampshire polls conducted since the January Democratic debate, when Elizabeth Warren claimed Sanders told her privately that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. It seems that Warren’s decision to retreat on Medicare for All and focus instead on identity politics as her closing message has been a mistake.