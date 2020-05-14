The Corner

U.S.

New Jersey Beaches Will Be Reopened Friday, May 22

By
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy takes part in a summit in New York City, October 17, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said all beaches in his state will be open effective Friday, May 22.

I believe that is the cue for everyone who criticized Florida and Georgia to declare that “two and three weeks from now, the [New Jersey] death toll is blood on his hands. And as [New Jersey residents] move around the country, they’ll spread more death and economic destruction . . .”

I mean, besides the blood on Murphy’s hands from the New Jersey state policy that barred nursing and long-term care homes from turning down a new medically stable admission just because the patient has a confirmed case of COVID-19, despite warnings from nursing-home managers that this put the residents at considerable risk.

I mean . . . it’s not like people could be basing their assessments of a reopening decision simply based upon whether the governor is a Republican or a Democrat, right?

