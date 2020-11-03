The Corner

Elections

New Jersey’s Election Day Votes Won’t Be Counted until Next Week

By

If you’re casting a ballot in person in New Jersey today, it will not get counted by election officials until . . . next week.

New Jersey election officials won’t count ballots cast in person on Election Day until at least Nov. 10, a state official confirmed Monday.

Comments

The Board of Elections will count all mail-in ballots first and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can arrive through Nov. 10 and be counted, officials said. New Jersey counties won’t have a complete list of all mail-in ballots until at least Nov. 10.

A little over 6 million New Jerseyans requested absentee ballots; 3.5 million returned them, as of Sunday. Last cycle, 3.87 million New Jersey voters cast ballots in the presidential election. If this year’s turnout will be at least equal to 2016, roughly 363,000 Garden State residents will show up today, cast ballots . . . and then not have their vote counted for a week. Depending upon turnout today, the “wait until next week” pile could have 400,000 or 500,000 votes.

We all expect Joe Biden to win New Jersey by a comfortable margin, and Cory Booker’s Senate race probably won’t be competitive, either. But the state has a handful of competitive House races. How confident can any news channel or organization be about declaring a winner when a couple hundred thousand votes won’t be counted until around Veteran’s Day?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

By
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

By
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More