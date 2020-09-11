The Corner

U.S.

New Poll: Trump Has a Narrow Lead in North Carolina

By
Donald Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport prior to a campaign event in Charlotte, N.C., February 7, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

According to a new survey from Rasmussen Reports, Donald Trump has a narrow lead over Joe Biden among likely voters in North Carolina, with 48 percent support to Biden’s 46 percent. Three percent of respondents said they favor a different candidate, and 3 percent are undecided.

Most polls of North Carolina, one of several key swing states this cycle, have shown a fairly tight race, especially since mid July. A CNBC/Change Research survey from earlier this week, for instance, found that likely voters in North Carolina say they favor Biden by two points over Trump, 49 percent to 47 percent.

The RealClearPolitics average of North Carolina general-election polls, meanwhile, gives Biden a very small edge, with a 0.8-percent lead over Trump. In 2016, Trump defeated Clinton in North Carolina by about 3.5 points, a margin of nearly 200,000 votes.

Comments

But while today’s Rasmussen poll puts Trump slightly ahead, it’s also a somewhat disconcerting sign for the GOP, as it shows incumbent Republican senator Thom Tillis trailing Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham by three points. No major poll since June, as reported by RCP, has put Tillis in the lead.

Judging from most recent polling, North Carolina is the swing state where Trump is performing the best against Biden, followed closely by Florida.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
U.S.

A Hero We’ll Never Forget

By
Editor’s Note: The following was sent to William F. Buckley Jr. by Thomas Burnett Sr., whose son, Tom, died while attempting to retake control of United Airlines Flight 93 from its al-Qaeda hijackers on September 11, 2001. It first appeared in the Notes & Asides section of National Review’s May 20, 2002, ... Read More
U.S.

A Hero We’ll Never Forget

By
Editor’s Note: The following was sent to William F. Buckley Jr. by Thomas Burnett Sr., whose son, Tom, died while attempting to retake control of United Airlines Flight 93 from its al-Qaeda hijackers on September 11, 2001. It first appeared in the Notes & Asides section of National Review’s May 20, 2002, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC’s Power Grab

By
In response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the federal government has taken unprecedented actions to keep people in their jobs and homes. That does not mean every governmental policy has been wise, or even legal. On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that, as part of an ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC’s Power Grab

By
In response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the federal government has taken unprecedented actions to keep people in their jobs and homes. That does not mean every governmental policy has been wise, or even legal. On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that, as part of an ... Read More