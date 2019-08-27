The Corner

New Redskins Poll, Same Result

The latest poll is in, and it bolsters that stubborn fact about the name of the Washington Football Team: The majority of Native Americans are not offended by the “Redskins” name (perhaps to the dismay of those who wish they felt otherwise).

The polling firm Wolvereye released their report, which was picked up by the Washington Post earlier this month. More than two-thirds (68 percent) of self-identified Native Americans surveyed were not offended by the name. (That is a lower figure than reported in similar studies done by Annenberg and the Washington Post, both of which found that the proportion of unoffended Natives was closer to nine in ten.) Wolverye’s survey also asked the respondents what word they most associated with the “Redskins” name; the most common answer was “proud,” followed by “indifferent” and “annoyed.”

When compared with other Native-derived mascots in professional sports, Washington’s was the least popular among those surveyed: “Braves” was the most well-liked, while “Chiefs,” “Blackhawks,” and “Indians” each outperformed “Redskins.”

