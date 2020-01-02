New Year’s Readings

A new year is upon us, and with it the Winter 2020 issue of National Affairs. It’s packed with essays that will help you make sense of our time. Among them:

Nicholas Eberstadt on what’s really driving male worklessness

James Piereson and Naomi Riley on the future of public universities

Arthur Milikh on how we can stop subsidizing academic radicalism

Michael Greve on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court

John Grove on some potential reforms of the Court

Christopher DeMuth on how Michael Uhlmann saved the Electoral College

John Murdock on the future of pro-life Democrats

Shep Melnick on some lessons of desegregation

Peter Schuck on why Americans are so frustrated

Stephen Eide on the upside of stigma

Joseph Loconte on key distinctions among liberalisms

Harvey Mansfield on why political scientists can’t make sense of our partisanship

Some are open to all, others only to subscribers, and here is where you can subscribe.

Happy reading and happy new year.