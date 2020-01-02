New Year’s Readings

A new year is upon us, and with it the Winter 2020 issue of National Affairs. It’s packed with essays that will help you make sense of our time. Among them:
- Nicholas Eberstadt on what’s really driving male worklessness
- James Piereson and Naomi Riley on the future of public universities
- Arthur Milikh on how we can stop subsidizing academic radicalism
- Michael Greve on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court
- John Grove on some potential reforms of the Court
- Christopher DeMuth on how Michael Uhlmann saved the Electoral College
- John Murdock on the future of pro-life Democrats
- Shep Melnick on some lessons of desegregation
- Peter Schuck on why Americans are so frustrated
- Stephen Eide on the upside of stigma
- Joseph Loconte on key distinctions among liberalisms
- Harvey Mansfield on why political scientists can’t make sense of our partisanship
Some are open to all, others only to subscribers, and here is where you can subscribe.
Comments
Happy reading and happy new year.