New York City’s Shame

Police officers patrol storefronts in Soho to prevent looting in the Manhattan borough of New York, June 1, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

To watch roving marauders outpace the police and loot throughout New York City last night — and not in obscure places, but in some of the most famous and vibrant parts of the city — was hard to take. This was a failure of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s — who has done more to ruin a great city in a short period of time than any mayor in memory — and of the NYPD, which, in its defense, might have simply been overwhelmed.

Rudy Giuliani may have too reflexively backed the cops in all instances, but one reason he did it was to avoid this kind of dispiriting and destructive scene, which, coupled with the COVID crisis, may set the city back years.

Even Andrew Cuomo (obviously no fan of de Blasio) agrees that last night was a disgrace:

BREAKING: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called out Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Police Department. “The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night” “It was a disgrace”@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/TWaFQcu0A4 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) June 2, 2020

It’s time to call in the National Guard.