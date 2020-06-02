The Corner

U.S.

New York City’s Shame

By
Police officers patrol storefronts in Soho to prevent looting in the Manhattan borough of New York, June 1, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

To watch roving marauders outpace the police and loot throughout New York City last night — and not in obscure places, but in some of the most famous and vibrant parts of the city — was hard to take. This was a failure of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s — who has done more to ruin a great city in a short period of time than any mayor in memory — and of the NYPD, which, in its defense, might have simply been overwhelmed.

Rudy Giuliani may have too reflexively backed the cops in all instances, but one reason he did it was to avoid this kind of dispiriting and destructive scene, which, coupled with the COVID crisis, may set the city back years.

Even Andrew Cuomo (obviously no fan of de Blasio) agrees that last night was a disgrace:

Comments

It’s time to call in the National Guard.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

‘Dominating’ the Streets

By
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘Dominating’ the Streets

By
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More