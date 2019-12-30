The Corner

U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr during an event with the president in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 11, 2019 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

I’m open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost no sense of an obligation to try to be.

The authors begin:

Why would a seemingly respectable, semiretired lion of the Washington establishment undermine the institutions he is sworn to uphold, incinerate his own reputation, and appear to willfully misrepresent the reports of special prosecutors and inspectors general, all to defend one of the most lawless and corrupt presidents in American history?

Let’s assume that this is a reasonable question: that Barr really has undermined the institutions he is sworn to uphold, etc. On that assumption, wouldn’t the most plausible explanation be that Barr has done these things without believing that he has done them? That, for example, he has undermined the rule of law while believing himself to be its servant. Yet at no point do S&F ever stop to consider this possibility. They give no sign of seeing that Barr might sincerely deny that Trump is one of the most lawless and corrupt presidents in American history, or that any intelligent person could sincerely deny it. Their assertions are taken as givens.

Their own answer to their question rests heavily on a concept of “religious nationalism” that they do not do much to explain.

Mr. Barr has embraced wholesale the “religious liberty” rhetoric of today’s Christian nationalist movement. When religious nationalists invoke “religious freedom,” it is typically code for religious privilege.

Generally when people are using a “code,” they know that the surface meaning of what they are saying is not the real meaning. S&F offer no evidence that Barr secretly shares their own view of what religious liberty is and isn’t and is merely cynically using the phrase to conceal his drive for privilege. Nor, of course, do they mount any kind of argument that the views Barr professes to believe about religious liberty are actually wrong. Their assertions will have to suffice.

There follow a few more paragraphs about the paranoia Barr allegedly seeks to foment, which again assume that Barr is insincere and that there is nothing to justify the concerns of the supposed paranoiacs. Then we get this: “Within this ideological framework, the ends justify the means.” That’s a pretty strong claim, supported by. . . nothing. Note, however, that we are now discussing Barr’s “ideological framework,” which could mean that it’s something he actually believes rather than deploys for effect.

Comments

S&F also claim that “Mr. Barr’s constitutional interpretation is simply window dressing on his commitment to religious authoritarianism.” You can guess how much evidence and argumentative support is brought forward to justify this charge–but again, the language of “commitment” is ambiguous, as it is compatible with Barr’s believing the propositions that the authors describe and condemn as “religious nationalism.”

If an intelligent person of good will could believe any of those propositions, as Stewart and Fredrickson do not consider, they have been given no reason to lessen their belief in them. Those who come predisposed to hate and fear Bill Barr will, on the other hand, come away confirmed, at least if they are not too reflective.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More