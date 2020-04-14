News Flash

The media bias beat can be a funny place.

Our friend Byron York writes on Twitter: “I know some in media get excited during Trump briefings. But given that New York is epicenter [sic] of virus crisis, most cases/deaths by far: When NY governor says ‘I believe the worst is over’ — isn’t that the lead story?”

Why, yes, that is indeed a very good candidate for the lead story — and it literally is the lead story in the New York Times this morning, as one might expect it to be.

I am reminded of Sean Hannity’s reading to his radio audience an Associated Press report about a government surveillance program and then thundering: “The mainstream media won’t tell you about that!” as though he had been reading a hot-off-the-presses report from the Sean Hannity Double Secret News Agency and not a report from the Associated Press, the very definition of “mainstream” media.