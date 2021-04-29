Nicolle Wallace Delivers a Speech from a Planet Where Facts Don’t Matter

Rep. Tim Scott (R., S.C.)

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace brought her trademark wit, nuance, and objectivity to the set last night. Referring to Senator Tim Scott’s Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress (sort of) last night, Wallace deemed it “a speech delivered from a planet where facts don’t matter.”

Advertisement

Oh? And what was her evidence? Wallace’s go-to example was Scott’s touting of Operation Warp Speed, the massive public-private project initiated by the Trump administration that produced three effective vaccines in under a year — a feat that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris all thought impossible. “Operation Warp Speed didn’t do anything to get a needle into the arm,” Wallace insisted. Is that so? If your parents purchase the groceries and make you dinner, but don’t spoon-feed it into your mouth, did they not do anything to sustain you? Moreover, even Dr. Fauci has rebuked Biden for asserting that his administration was starting from scratch on vaccine distribution. Biden surely deserves some credit for ramping up efforts, but to a large extent the progress made on this front was inevitable.

One is left to wonder what planet Wallace delivered her speech from, because it certainly wasn’t this one.