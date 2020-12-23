Night Fever

I know Kyle Smith recommended it earlier this month, but I’d like to second his endorsement of the documentary hosted on HBO Max, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart? I flipped it on last night and was impressed by the storytelling of the film itself, including a bravura section cutting together a night in 1979 when the Bee Gees were performing before an enormous arena crowd in Oakland even as their records were being blown up in a Chicago stunt.

I never felt anything particular about their music until watching this film. But the real heart of the film is the love of Barry Gibb for his brothers.