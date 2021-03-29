Nike Went After Betsy Ross Flag with More Fervor Than Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ — Update: Nike Sues

(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Here’s a story that makes me want to reach for a vial of Holy Water: Rapper Lil Nas X, best known for the 2019 smash hit “Old Town Road,” has released a specialty pair of sneakers with, well . . . allow me to quote someone else’s description, because otherwise you might not believe me:

Lil Nas X, the “Old Town Road” artist, is collaborating with the streetwear company MSCHF on a pair of “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday. The controversial kicks — apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s — are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. They’ll be sold for $1,018. The sneakers also contain a drop of human blood in the sole, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, the company told NBC News on Sunday.

It’s apparently a promotional stunt for a new song by the artist, the music video for which involves demonic imagery as well. Given the clear self-promotional intent here — as the rapper’s fake apologies and pointed public refusals to back down have made clear — I am somewhat loathe to give the shoes more attention. But since I am anyway, I should note my utter distaste for them — a distaste only qualified by the fact that, in my own Catholic faith, even though Satan is an antagonist, he is a loser who has been defeated over and over again, and will someday experience his final vanquishing.

At any rate, though they are Nike shoes, the company itself claims not to be involved in this particular evil (to say nothing of others). “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF” Nike said, claiming also that “we did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

I will take Nike at its word and assume no relationship. But if it were truly concerned about infringement of its intellectual property, or about its good name being tarnished, might it not already be taking more aggressive action against these shoes with its logo? (Perhaps such action is forthcoming, and I am merely unaware of it). Let us recall another recent time that a Nike-branded shoe became an object of controversy, though this one a bit more inexplicable. In 2019, Nike planned to release a shoe featuring a Betsy Ross American flag design in conjunction with the Fourth of July. It then withdrew the shoe, at the reported behest of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback turned social-justice activist and Nike endorser. From the Wall Street Journal:

Nike is yanking a U.S.A.-themed sneaker featuring an early American flag after NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn’t sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive, according to people familiar with the matter. The sneaker giant created the Air Max 1 USA in celebration of the July Fourth holiday, and it was slated to go on sale this week. The heel of the shoe featured a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle, a design created during the American Revolution and commonly referred to as the Betsy Ross flag. After shipping the shoes to retailers, Nike asked for them to be returned without explaining why, the people said. The shoes aren’t available on Nike’s own apps and websites. “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokeswoman said. After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery, the people said. Some users on social media responded to posts about the shoe with similar concerns. Mr. Kaepernick declined to comment.

Again, the relationship of Nike to its Betsy Ross shoe is different from that with Lil Nas X’s demon soles. But in one instance, it acted quickly and clearly to remove a product from circulation; in another, it has, so far as I can tell, done nothing but simply disassociate itself from the product. Infer from this what you will. And perhaps keep a vial of Holy Water close by.

Update, 4:23 p.m.: Nike is suing MSCHF, per the Portland Business Journal: