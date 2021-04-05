Nikki Fried, Call Your Office

Official Photo of Nikki Fried (State of Florida/Wikimedia Commons)

Nikki Fried is the only statewide-elected Democrat in Florida, and, as a result, she is more than likely to be the Democratic nominee for governor in 2022.

She is also a fool.

Perhaps because she is aware that she will need to raise a lot of her money from outside the state, Fried has thus far been keen to jump on top of every single conspiracy theory that has reared its ugly head and to share it enthusiastically on MSNBC. Having habitually backed the serial fraudster Rebekah Jones in her preposterous claims about the integrity of Florida’s COVID data, and having been so enthusiastic in her criticisms of Governor DeSantis that she has seemed at times to be hoping that Florida would fail, Fried has now endorsed last night’s 60 Minutes debacle.

How bad is Fried’s judgment? Bad enough that, while she was tweeting stupidly that the 60 Minutes report demonstrated DeSantis’s “corruption,” other Democrats in the state were debunking the segment in the strongest possible terms. Jared Moskowitz, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and a former state legislator, called the theory “absolute malarkey.” Dave Kerner, the mayor of Palm Beach, noted that it was “intentionally false.” CBS, Kerner added, “is hellbent on dividing us for cheap views and clicks.”

Ouch.