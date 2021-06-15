Nikki Fried Update

Official Photo of Nikki Fried (State of Florida/Wikimedia Commons)

Since we last checked in with Nikki Fried’s conspiracy-theory heavy gubernatorial campaign, the candidate has delivered . . . well, pretty much exactly what one would expect. Per Florida Politics, Fried is not exactly setting the world on fire:

The $214,832 collected by the committee Florida Consumers First was significantly less than what was raised by political committees linked to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised more than $7.5 million in May, while the committee Friends of Charlie Crist raised more than $1.2 million. Crist also raised $323,963 for his campaign account, reports filed Thursday show.

Meanwhile, Fried has been caught selling different messages to English-speaking voters than to Spanish-speaking voters:

Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, a rising star among state Democrats who hopes to defeat Governor Ron DeSantis next year if she wins the primary, sounds like a tried and true progressive on her English-language website. She touts being an advocate for criminal justice reform, taking on the NRA, and fighting to protect the environment. But as of Friday, all of that was missing from her Spanish-language website. Asked about the discrepancy by Newsweek, Fried’s team quickly added the language in Spanish and fleshed out her biography on the page within two hours of the initial request for comment.

At some point, it might be time for the press to retire the “rising star” language. She’s not. She’s fading — and fast.