Haley Launches Stop Chicom Effort

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has launched an effort to put China in the crosshairs of U.S. foreign policy. Her group is called — to the point — Stop Communist China, and its objective is to “stop the Chinese Communist government’s deception and manipulation. We need Congress to act now to prevent China’s growing influence.”

Haley has launched the effort via a petition pressing Congress to:

Investigate the Communist Chinese government’s role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

End China’s stranglehold on critically important supplies. Bring manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals back to America.

Make China pay the UN and other international organizations’ like the second largest economy in the world should — no more being treated like a poor “developing country.”

Support Taiwan. Push back against Communist China’s bullying and allow Taiwan to join the World Health Organization (WHO).

Require American colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese Communist government funding of professors and researchers.