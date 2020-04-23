The Corner

World

Haley Launches Stop Chicom Effort

By

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has launched an effort to put China in the crosshairs of U.S. foreign policy. Her group is called — to the point — Stop Communist China, and its objective is to “stop the Chinese Communist government’s deception and manipulation. We need Congress to act now to prevent China’s growing influence.”

Comments

Haley has launched the effort via a petition pressing Congress to:

  • Investigate the Communist Chinese government’s role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
  • End China’s stranglehold on critically important supplies. Bring manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals back to America.
  • Make China pay the UN and other international organizations’ like the second largest economy in the world should — no more being treated like a poor “developing country.”
  • Support Taiwan. Push back against Communist China’s bullying and allow Taiwan to join the World Health Organization (WHO).
  • Require American colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese Communist government funding of professors and researchers.
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More