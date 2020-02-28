The Corner

Nikki Haley’s Bad Advice

The former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador argues that Republicans should set themselves up as pure, unadulterated capitalists with no tolerance for government intervention in markets or for business executives who talk about goals besides shareholder value.

In my new column, I point out that no Republican has ever taken that stance: not Haley herself when she was in office, and not the president she lauds today. What she is advocating is extremism in defense of liberty, which is indeed a vice.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

How Can Bernie Sanders Happen in America?

A number of pundits have recently argued that younger voters, especially those under 30, are less inclined to be bothered when they hear the word "socialism," since they have no firsthand memory of the Cold War. To some extent, this must be true. Those who weren't alive during socialism's cruelest ...
Bernie Sanders Hates America

Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn, has stepped in it and stepped in deep with his praise of Fidel Castro's brutal dictatorship in Cuba and its fictitious advances in, among other things, literacy. Republicans must be looking forward to watching him defend that in Florida in front of ...
