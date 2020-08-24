The Corner

Politics & Policy

Nikki Haley’s Distinction

By

The former U.N. ambassador, who is scheduled to speak tonight at the Republican convention, is the only political figure who allied more closely with Trump after leaving his administration than during it.

Comments

She made her MAGA turn in late 2019 after several years of performing a delicate balancing act that kept her fans among pro-Trump and anti-Trump Republicans. I’m not sure what explains her shift. Maybe she figured she had given anti-Trump Republicans enough time to develop as a viable political force, and then quit on them once they didn’t. Her appearance tonight is, in any case, one of the dividends.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Education

Teachers’ Unions vs. the Poor

By
My children were meant to be back in school today, but they’re still home instead. They attend New York City’s excellent Success Academies charter schools, public schools that are mostly free of the city’s Department of Education and its associated bureaucracies and unions, all of which exist primarily to ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

Teachers’ Unions vs. the Poor

By
My children were meant to be back in school today, but they’re still home instead. They attend New York City’s excellent Success Academies charter schools, public schools that are mostly free of the city’s Department of Education and its associated bureaucracies and unions, all of which exist primarily to ... Read More