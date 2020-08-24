Nikki Haley’s Distinction

The former U.N. ambassador, who is scheduled to speak tonight at the Republican convention, is the only political figure who allied more closely with Trump after leaving his administration than during it.

She made her MAGA turn in late 2019 after several years of performing a delicate balancing act that kept her fans among pro-Trump and anti-Trump Republicans. I’m not sure what explains her shift. Maybe she figured she had given anti-Trump Republicans enough time to develop as a viable political force, and then quit on them once they didn’t. Her appearance tonight is, in any case, one of the dividends.