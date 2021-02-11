The latest round of controversy at the New York Times followed the insane firing of reporter Donald McNeil Jr. for repeating the n-word in a conversation about other people using it. The Times initially defended the ridiculous argument that “we do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent,” a standard that is so completely divorced from common sense that . . . I’d make up a comical reductio ad absurdum example of the stupidity of this, but the most extreme possible example already actually happened with the firing of a black school security guard in Madison, Wis., in 2019 when …
The Corner
Nikole Hannah-Jones Is the Donald Trump of the New York Times
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Rand Paul Warns One-Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment
‘This isn’t about, anymore, the Electoral College, this is about the future of the party,’ the Kentucky senator cautioned.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
A radical new rule would politicize the classroom and very likely trample the free-speech and religious-liberty rights of teachers.
Joe Biden’s First Mistake
Biden doesn’t have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term’s inauspicious start is anything to go on.
The Latest
Nikole Hannah-Jones Runs the New York Times
It doesn’t matter how many times Hannah-Jones embarrasses the paper. She will not be reprimanded, much less removed from her position.
Ezra Klein Misapprehends California's Problems
The Golden State is in such deep trouble that even Klein can dimly recognize the crisis. But he can't or won't recognize its causes.
The Problem with Lloyd Austin’s ‘Stand-Down' Order
I have served in the military. The ambiguous bid to root out extremists in the ranks could take a troubling turn, and quickly.
Hillary Clinton Claims If Trump Is Acquitted It's 'Because The Jury Includes His Co-Conspirators'
The Senate is likely to fall short of the two-thirds vote needed to convict Trump.
NYT Editor Retracts Racial Slur Standard Used to Justify McNeil Ouster: ‘Of Course Intent Matters’
'It was a deadline mistake, and I regret it. Of course intent matters when we're talking about language and journalism,' Baquet said.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.