Nineteen Things That Caught My Eye: St. Joseph, Dana Perino Mentors, & More

A worshipper prays at St. Mark’s Church in Hackney, England, as the spread of the coronavirus continues. March 22, 2020. (Simon Newman/Reuters)

Earlier today, I talked for an hour with Dominican priest and popular author and speaker Father Peter John Cameron, O.P., about St. Joseph. He was the founding editor of Magnificat and recently wrote this piece on St. Joseph. I’ve been told by some people that they were inspired, so I hope you are, too. This is the Year of St. Joseph in the Catholic Church, and we all need it for some super-practical and life-giving and life-saving reasons.

Speaking of saving lives: Please brace yourself for this first piece — Darcy Olsen does indeed save lives in her life and work at GenJustice. I’m putting it under the break so you were warned, but please click through to it and the rest of the list, because it is important.

1. Darcy Olsen: The Monster You Know

“Babies are some of my biggest turn-ons,” he wrote, according to court documents. “Young rape…I love all that.” In case you missed the story, D.C. Metropolitan police arrested 27-year-old Ruben Verastigui in February on federal child porn charges. The Republican operative stands accused of trading and receiving videos of infant rape and inviting others to join him in Washington to sexually assault kids. I should have told you to brace yourself. But to be honest, I’m tired of soft shoeing around this grotesque violence. We should be shouting it from the rooftops. Pedophilia is a national epidemic. And we should leave no stone unturned in a national, nonpartisan campaign to bring its child victims justice.

2. New York Times: Refugee Flights Canceled as Biden Fails to Lift Trump Cutback

When I was a baby my family was starting from scratch. No money, new country, new language, the trauma of exile and great loss. But having a married mother and father both devoted to our family as the central concern and main project ensured that we flourished. https://t.co/zmb5SmDDCk — Grazie P Christie MD (@GChristiemd) March 15, 2021

4. Matt Bai: Are we all being canceled? No. But the cultural revolution is real.

While Congress was debating a nearly $2 trillion spending package, the Republican House leader, Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), was actually doing a dramatic reading of “Green Eggs and Ham” for his social media accounts. … the overwhelming leftist response to Republican hysteria has been to say that there is no such thing as “cancel culture,” no actual threat to free expression. It’s all just a lot of Trumpian nonsense, propagated by racists and sexists. This isn’t true, and it isn’t helpful.

5. Equality Act Would Cancel Religious Freedom

Here’s me, very very very animated (something you don’t see often) talking about one—if not *the*—most important thing to me—hospitality. Please read the primer I wrote and watch the video.

My motto: Hospitality can save the world. https://t.co/lqFkd3PgvS — lumasimms (@lumasimmsEPPC) March 16, 2021

Mother who gave birth in a coma as she battled Covid could not meet baby until she was five weeks old https://t.co/rS7UGrwonT — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 16, 2021

8. Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan

9. California’s proposed ethnic studies curriculum urges students to chant to the Aztec deity of human sacrifice.

I'm discussing family policy with @MittRomney.

Thurs 12pm ET. Zoom. What motivated his work on the Family Security Act? How does he respond to critics (myself included) who think it goes to far? Where will the GOP head from here? Register to watch: https://t.co/XANuy7ot4w — Oren Cass (@oren_cass) March 16, 2021

11. Salena Zito: Perino’s Everything Will be Okay is the advice our younger selves needed

Dana Perino has taken her passion for mentoring young women and articulated it with wit and advice in her new book, Everything will be Okay, so well that she has lived up to that promise to be that person the younger you needed; specifically, a young woman just entering the workforce. The book dives in immediately with all of the twists and turns of Perino’s early journey from a public relations professional, her longing for something different but not quite sure what it was, and even her romantic “meet cute” of her future husband, Peter.

How Catholic schools have returned to in-person learning https://t.co/ehZFVPflPa — Dennis Poust (@DennisPoust) March 16, 2021

13. Harry Connick Jr. on the Music of Faith, His Spiritual Hero, and Saying ‘Yes’ to the Holy Spirit

These are so cool. Let’s work together to build a community that supports women and empowers them to choose life, regardless of circumstances: https://t.co/WkfDCNvxAm pic.twitter.com/7yWiV4npf5 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 16, 2021

15. 10 Women from the Bible who lived out the feminine genius

At first glance, “feminine genius” might seem to connote a flowery and superficial idea of womanhood. But nothing could be further from the truth. The phrase describes women’s real and vital ability to cooperate with God in his plan of salvation, using their specifically womanly gifts to battle evil and work for good.

16. Sister Jean Has Outrun Two Pandemics. Can She Inspire a Second Loyola-Chicago Tournament Run?

“When I pray before I photograph, I say, ‘God, I want you to show me what you want me to see,'” he said.https://t.co/qAmuYMDOJ2 — Catholic News Service (@CatholicNewsSvc) March 16, 2021

18. Michael Pakaluk: Two Reflections of St. Joseph

19. Matthew Hennessey: The Pub the Pandemic Couldn’t Kill