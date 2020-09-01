Nineteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus Evictions & More (September 1, 2020)

1.

USCIRF Commissioner @nadinemaenza: "Peaceful blogger Raif Badawi’s life is in danger in prison. It's time for Saudi Arabia to stop ignoring @VP Pence's request for his release." https://t.co/AfxoPGxa12 — USCIRF (@USCIRF) August 31, 2020

2. New York Times: Helping Children with Pandemic Grief

3. Ethical Principles for the Just Allocation of a COVID-19 Vaccine

"Remittances may be tiny — $50, $100 — but the money goes directly to the grandmother for medical treatment or the sister who needs to pay her school fees. It bypasses governments and government corruption." — (Stephanie) Slade (@sladesr) August 30, 2020

As important as the pandemic restrictions may be, we can't forget what a disproportionate impact they have had on the working poor. https://t.co/YNod5fikmM — Fr. Pius Pietrzyk OP (@PiusOP) August 31, 2020

6. Bangladesh Restores Internet to to Rohingya Camps

Mohammad Illiyas, secretary of the Arakan Rohingya National Union, thanked the government for lifting the ban. “It seems, we have received a new ray of hope. We were thrown into the ‘Dark Age’ and now we get back to normalcy,” Illiyas told BenarNews. “Now, our children can enroll in online classes. They will spend some quality time here in the camps and life will be easier.”

8. Bret Stephens: Unwitting Progressives for Trump

Can the left be honest that the tragedies unfolding today in American cities are as much the story of insufficient policing as they are of abusive policing? Does it get that “law and order” is a precondition to civil liberty, not an impediment to it? Is it willing to say that the American founders who bequeathed us the institutions of liberal democracy should be honored, not despised? And does Joe Biden have the nerve to stand up to the extremes in his own party, or does he just mean to appease them?

So many young women & girls in my generation were groomed online by adult male predators & introduced to “kink” at very young ages. For some reason, no one is talking about this despite the fact that it is likely still happening, so I wanted to make this thread to talk about it. — Olivia💛 (@terfalicious) August 30, 2020

10. Nicholas Meriweather: University Shouldn’t Punish Me for Not Addressing Male Student as ‘Ms.’

My letter of discipline notwithstanding, the school’s problem with me—and, for that matter, the student’s problem with me—is not really that I treated him differently, but that I did not. I treated this student exactly like I treat others, when in fact he wanted to be treated differently. He demanded to be referred to as a woman. Though I could not in good conscience do that, I did offer to make an exception and refer to him by his given name, rather than either “Mr.” or “Ms.,” but, again, that wasn’t what he wanted. Nor was it, once his preference was stated, what the university administrators wanted for him. “But,” many would say, “he has the right to identify as a woman if he wants to.” Perhaps, but I also have a right not to identify him as something I do not believe he is.

Another vandalized Catholic Church in Canada — a few weeks ago a statue of Jesus was defaced in Alberta, & this time a Virgin Mary statue was decapitated. Numerous Virgin Mary statues have been decapitated & set on fire in the States this summer https://t.co/wf1jsOjN6x — Marlo Safi (@marlo_safi) August 31, 2020

13. Associated Press: Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

In Monday’s statement announcing the investigation, Liberty’s board also said it is considering establishing a post aimed at offering spiritual guidance for university leaders to ensure they “live out the Christian walk expected of each and every one of us at Liberty.” The idea underscores the board’s concern over the degree to which Falwell’s alleged personal conduct would have violated the school’s behavioral codes. Before his resignation, Falwell had already been on an indefinite leave of absence after an uproar over a photo he posted on social media of him and his wife’s pregnant assistant, both with their pants unzipped. Falwell said it was taken in good fun at a costume party during a vacation, but critics saw it as evidence of hypocrisy by the head of an institution that holds students to a strict moral code of conduct. For his part, Falwell told the AP last week that “I never broke a single rule that applies to staff members at Liberty, which I was.”

“You only have power over people as long as you don't take everything away from them. But when you've robbed a man of everything, he's no longer in your power—he's free again.” #Solzhenitsyn — Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (@AI_Solzhenitsyn) August 30, 2020

15. Kristen M. Collier: Some Human Beings Carry Remnants of Other Humans in Their Bodies

16. The Atlantic: How to Show Kids the Joy of Reading

Fowler says she doesn’t worry anymore about [the Core Knowledge Language Arts’] “scriptedness”; teachers infuse the lessons with their own personalities. And she values the equity in giving all children access to the same content, regardless of individual reading ability. While Fowler will occasionally work with small groups of students on discrete skills—like coming up with the topic sentence of a paragraph—students no longer routinely work in reading groups. She’s found that all children, including those with a disability like Abby, are able to take in more sophisticated information through listening than through their own reading—and that inspires them to stay engaged. At the end of the school year, Abby told Fowler she would keep reading over the summer. “I’m not going to stop,” she said, bringing Fowler and the girl’s mother to the verge of tears. “I promise you.”

17. National Catholic Register: Colleges Keep it Catholic Amid the Pandemic

Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, is “ensuring students have access to the Sacraments and to Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, even though our spaces might look a little different with social distancing,” says campus minister Sarah Gohn. The college also plans to make frequent use of outdoor space and small-group Bible studies. “In a time when people in our world are feeling very isolated from one another, we know that Christ still unites us as brothers and sisters and that we have communion with one another through the Eucharist,” Gohn says.

18. Normal Was a Myth: On ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

I watched Kaufman’s film after midnight in August—prime setting to settle into a strange story. Back in the early days of the pandemic, I thought the most powerful and relevant horror would be zombie films: lumbering, virulent husks of our past selves. But I think we’re past the point of initial shock of the health crisis, and at the curious moment where the most appropriate horror might be one of disorientation. Put simply, maybe things will never get back to normal because normal was a myth.

19. Crux: Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215