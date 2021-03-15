No, Bill Maher, We Shouldn’t Envy China in Any Way

A Bill Maher monologue is doing the rounds:

“You’re not going to win the battle for the 21st century if, you are a silly people, and Americans are a silly people,” Maher said, citing a quote from “Lawrence of Arabia” that as long as they stay a bunch of squabbling tribes, we will remain a silly people.

“Well, we’re the silly people now,” he said. “You know, who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China. All 1.4 billion of them could give a crouching tiger, flying f— because they’re not a silly people.