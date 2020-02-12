The Corner

Education

No, Christian Colleges Are Good Schools

By

Late last year, the Martin Center ran an article that was critical of Christian colleges on the whole, arguing that they have not done enough to keep costs down so students won’t need to dive into debt.

Today, we offer a rebuttal. In “Christian Colleges are Worth the Investment,” Daniel Nelson of Bethel University argues that they are an excellent choice for many students. Among other data, he points to the relatively low default rate among students who have graduated from Christian colleges: “The default-rate advantage for Christian colleges (3.5 percentage points lower than non-Christian colleges) is significant. The student loan repayment rate at Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU) institutions is 73.8 percent vs. the national average of 64.5 percent. Apart from one outlier, all 129 U.S.-based CCCU schools have default rates well under 20 percent, and 87 percent are under the national average of 10.1 percent.”

Comments

Furthermore, Nelson argues, officials at Christian colleges do more to discourage students from excessive borrowing than do their counterparts in other institutions of higher education.

He concludes, “Colleges have a responsibility to provide clear information on the advantages and costs of their school. In the end, though, I maintain that a Christian college is often the best choice for a young person seeking to mature in their faith and make it their own.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More