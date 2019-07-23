The Corner

Politics & Policy

No, Fox News Does Not Inspire Terrorism

By
Cesar Sayoc appears in a federal court in Miami, Fla., October 29, 2018. (Daniel Pontet/Reuters)

Cesar Sayoc is the maniac who pleaded guilty in March to mailing improvised explosive devices to 13 people.

According to the Washington Post, Sayoc’s lawyers have filed a sentencing memo citing one of the sources of his radicalization: Fox News. “Mr. Sayoc was an ardent Trump fan and, when Trump announced he was running for President, Mr. Sayoc enthusiastically supported him,” write assistant federal defenders Sarah Baumgartel, Amy Gallicchio and Ian Marcus Amelkin in a submission requesting a lenient sentence of no more than 121 months in prison. “He began watching Fox News religiously at the gym, planning his morning workout to coincide with Fox and Friends and his evenings to dovetail with Hannity.”

I was reminded of the late-90s schlocky horror film Scream 2, where the murderer explains that he’s already planning his defense for trial:

I’m gonna blame the movies. Pretty coo, huh? It hasn’t been done before. You see, this is just the beginning, a prelude to the trial. Cause, see that’s where the real fun is ’cause these days it’s all about the trial. Can you see it? The effects of cinema violence on society. I’ll get Dershowitz or Cochran to represent me. Bob Dole on the witness stand in my defense. Hell, the Christian Coalition’ll pay my legal fees. It’s air tight Sid. I’m an innocent victim.

Millions upon millions of people watch Fox News and are not inspired to send letter bombs. When someone does something violent, the usual suspects are always eager to blame the culture they consumed: violent video games or movies, heavy-metal music, Dungeons and Dragons . . .

Comments

Erik Wemple doesn’t blame Fox News for Sayoc, but he offers the network a pointed question:

Fox News is the country’s No. 1 cable news network, with millions of regular viewers and an indeterminate number of superfans. Sayoc doesn’t represent this group; he is an outlier, a perpetrator of domestic terrorism . . . Such caveats notwithstanding, the sentencing memo sends a pointed message to Fox News: A confessed domestic terrorist found comfort in your programming. His targets overlapped with the people vilified on your air. What do you have to say about this?

Back during the baseball field shooting in 2o17, I argued that Bernie Sanders was not responsible for the shooter’s actions, and that as much as conservatives might relish that opportunity to blame Sanders, it would eventually backfire. “The more likely outcome is that the Left takes this argument on the Right as concurrence, and moves to restrict political rhetoric, particularly that of conservatives, because of the now bipartisan agreement that rhetoric incites violence.”

So how long until someone starts demanding censorship of Fox News on the grounds that it “inspires terrorists”?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The White Ghetto

By
Editor's Note: In celebration of Kevin D. Williamson’s newest book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, National Review is republishing some of our favorites of his from the past ten years. This article originally appeared in the December 16, 2013, issue of National ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Other Case against Reparations

By
Reparations are an ethical disaster. Proceeding from a doctrine of collective guilt, they are the penalty for slavery and Jim Crow, sins of which few living Americans stand accused. An offense against common sense as well as morality, reparations would take from Bubba and give to Barack, never mind if the former ... Read More
Politics & Policy

May I See Your ID?

By
Identity is big these days, and probably all days: racial identity, ethnic identity, political identity, etc. Tribalism. It seems to be baked into the human cake. Only the consciously, persistently religious, or spiritual, transcend it, I suppose. (“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor ... Read More