No, Joni Ernst Didn’t Warn About Liberal ‘Sex Blimps’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) attends a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 12, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/Reuters Pool)

When I hopped on Twitter tonight, I noticed a lot of people tweeting out an image of Sen. Joni Ernst giving a speech on the Senate floor next to a poster warning about “Sex Blimps” among other features of “Liberal Fantasy Island.” Many prominent people were referencing it, but it struck me as something unlikely to have happened.

It took less than a minute of searching the C-Span video archive to learn that my instincts were right, and in fact the photo you may have seen going around is doctored. Here is the actual photo from Ernst’s floor speech.