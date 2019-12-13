No, Let’s Not Call Out the National Guard for Gun Control

Here in Virginia, 84 counties and cities have declared themselves “sanctuary counties/cities” from any gun control legislation passed by the state legislature in the coming year. Just as certain cities and counties have declared themslves sanctuaries that will not cooperate with federal immigration authorities because they deem federal immigration law unjust, these localities do not believe they are obligated to enforce gun laws they deem unconstitutional.

State Representative Donald McEachin proposed that Governor Ralph Northam should call out the National Guard to enforce gun control laws in rural counties. “The governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law,” he told the Washington Examiner. “That’s his call, because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has.”

The Virginia National Guard currently has about 7,200 Soldiers, 1,200 Airmen, 300 Virginia Defense Force members and 400 federal and state civilians. Where does the representative think those guard soldiers and airmen live? A significant amount live in those 84 counties and cities — and would probably be less than enthusiastic about enforcing gun laws upon their neighbors that local government and law enforcement have deemed unconstitutional.