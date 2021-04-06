No, Proof of a Negative Test Is Not Like a Vaccine Passport

Democratic congressman Don Beyer has executed one of those Twitter dunks that is sure to land on that hell-site, but falls apart under the slightest scrutiny:

So, kind of like…. a vaccine passport? https://t.co/e5wpJVuBxo — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 6, 2021

It should be axiomatic that these are separate issues. Presenting proof that you are not presently carrying a disease is obviously not the same thing as having to demonstrate that you have been vaccinated against it. The latter requires you to take medical action — action that you should take, the vaccines are safe and extraordinarily effective — and present proof of having taken it. It’s a different kind of compulsion that bears little resemblance to demonstrating you are not an active threat to spread the virus.

If Representative Beyer wants to make the case for widespread use of vaccine passports, he should do so on the merits.