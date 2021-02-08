No Surprise — College Essays Are Becoming Politicized

For a long time, students who wanted to get into a college or university had to write an essay to accompany their application. The essay gave students an opportunity to shine, to explain more about themselves than their grades and SAT scores showed.

Things are changing. As Anthony Hennen reports in today’s Martin Center article, quite a few schools no longer require any essay, and among those that do, the essays are becoming politicized.

For example, at NC State, students have to answer this question:

NC State University is committed to building a just and inclusive community, one that does not tolerate unjust or inhumane treatment, and that denounces it, clearly and loudly. Please describe what those words mean to you and how you will contribute to a more diverse and inclusive NC State environment.

Those who don’t give an appropriately “woke” answer will probably be screened out.

Such questions are strong indications to students about the intellectual environment of the campus. Hennen writes, “By demanding incoming students reflect on their identity as part of a group or asking them how they will promote ‘diversity and inclusion,’ students may be reluctant to share a criticism of officially promoted dogma.”

Why, you’d almost think that college was more about indoctrination than education.