No, This Isn’t True Either

Trump and his legal team have focused on vote dumps as evidence of fraud. Here’s Trump yesterday:

But this is an artifact of the way the count was conducted, as our friend Henry Olsen notes here:

Data nerd Nate Cohn has more:

And here’s a USA Today fact check.

