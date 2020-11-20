No, This Isn’t True Either

Trump and his legal team have focused on vote dumps as evidence of fraud. Here’s Trump yesterday:

Look at this in Wisconsin! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 143,379 votes at 3:42AM, when they learned he was losing badly. This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/nhiLMmyHBn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

But this is an artifact of the way the count was conducted, as our friend Henry Olsen notes here:

This is when Milwaukee County, which everyone knew was counting its nearly 200,000 ballots in one place, released its count. Not fraud. https://t.co/bkUs6qCqwF — Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) November 19, 2020

Data nerd Nate Cohn has more:

The thing that's most dispiriting about the 'vote dump' charts (which purport to show irregularities, but just show large Dem. cities reporting), is that it's in such complete bad faith that there's no way the electoral process could be reformed to guard against it going forward — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 20, 2020

And here’s a USA Today fact check.