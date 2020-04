Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson’s partner, gave birth to the prime minister’s son today. As James Forsyth notes in The Spectator, Johnson’s most recent predecessors to have had children while at No. 10 took paternity leave. David Cameron did so in 2010, as did Tony Blair in 2000. However, given that the prime minister is only just back to work after suffering from a severe case of coronavirus, it is unlikely that he will be taking yet more time off.

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.