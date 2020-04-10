The Corner

White House

No, TV Ratings Aren’t a Good Metric for Presidential Communications in a Crisis

By

The Wall Street Journal had a tough editorial the other day on Trump jumping the shark at the coronavirus briefings.

Trump hit back, citing his ratings (in comparison to the Bachelor finale!):

And Brit Hume, one of the great Twitter follows of our time, had an apt rejoinder:

