No, TV Ratings Aren’t a Good Metric for Presidential Communications in a Crisis

The Wall Street Journal had a tough editorial the other day on Trump jumping the shark at the coronavirus briefings.
Trump hit back, citing his ratings (in comparison to the Bachelor finale!):
The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020
And Brit Hume, one of the great Twitter follows of our time, had an apt rejoinder:
This is a ridiculous tweet. He could get his views across without bragging, endlessly repeating himself, and getting into petty squabbles with the junior varsity players in the WH press corps. And he could stop talking much sooner to give Pence, Fauci, Birx and Giroir more time. https://t.co/ui7sN3WgGx
— Brit Hume (@brithume) April 9, 2020