No, Vaccinations Do Not ‘Inspire More and More Mutations’

I wouldn’t give CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, too much grief over his recent public-service announcement with Daveed Diggs, encouraging people to get vaccinated. It’s a little silly perhaps, but harmless.

No, if you’re going to give Gupta grief, do it over this exchange with Jake Tapper yesterday:

TAPPER: Let’s talk about the facts here, Sanjay. If somebody has gotten both vaccines for Moderna and Pfizer or just the one for J&J, and two weeks have passed, why does that person need to wear a mask if they go in public? GUPTA: Well, you know, if you look at the science

…