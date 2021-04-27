This isn’t going to win me many friends in the conservative media world, but I’m going to score the “Virginia is banning advanced math” claim that rocketed around social media for the past few days as “wildly exaggerated.” A school system, much less a statewide school system, doesn’t make a sweeping change like this quickly or quietly. I discussed this on the Three Martini Lunch podcast the other day; northern Virginia is basically ground zero for hyper-involved parents who are obsessed with getting their kids into Ivy League schools and making sure they’ve got a heavy, rigorous STEM curriculum. The …
The Corner
No, Virginia Did Not ‘Eliminate Accelerated Math Courses Because Equity’
Recommended
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
The prosecution blew the witness’s testimony to bits.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Texas Congressman Urges Biden Admin to End Catch and Release Immigration Policy
“I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents,” Fallon said
White House Reconsidering Refugee Cap after Blowback: Report
The deliberations come after Jen Psaki suggested the 62,500 refugee cap was too ambitious.
Psaki Dismisses Catholic Bishops' Objections to Fetal-Tissue Research: 'Important to Invest in Science'
The Conference of Catholic Bishops objected to the use of taxpayers to fund ‘an industry built on the taking of innocent lives.’
Washington Post Correction Calls into Question Ma’Khia Bryant 911 Narrative
The Washington Post removed a line from its profile of Bryant that suggested she placed the 911 call.
Black Fathers Matter
An exceptional Idris Elba shows how tough love works on a wayward teen in the beautiful and touching Netflix movie Concrete Cowboy.
CDC Walks Back Director's Comments on COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women
The CDC says their guidelines haven’t changed despite Walensky's recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated.