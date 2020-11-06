The Corner

Education

No, We Don’t Need Racial Preferences

By

Racial preferences are not popular in America.  Not even in California, where the effort to repeal Prop. 209 was handily defeated in the election, despite support from business, celebrities, institutions and the Democratic Party, backed by a huge bankroll. (Spending on the campaign to repeal the racial neutrality language was ten times the spending to preserve it.)

In today’s Martin Center article, UCLA’s Walt Gardner points to the one premier school that disdains all considerations except academic excellence — Cal Tech. The administration at Cal Tech doesn’t mind that a “disproportionate” number of its students are of Asian descent.

Gardner writes, “Despite intense pressure to bring the school in line, Cal Tech has refused to bend its standards. That means no preference is given to athletes, legacies, development cases, or racial minorities. Being rich, famous, or well-connected counts for naught. All that matters is enrolling the most academically advanced and accomplished students with a passion for science.”

Cal Tech does practice “affirmative action,” but in the original sense — it does reach out to “underrepresented minority” students, but won’t lower its admission standards just for the sake of diversity.

Comments

Looking at the success of Prop. 209 in channeling more minority students into STEM majors (although not necessarily at the state’s most prestigious universities), Gardner draws this conclusion: “In short, black and Hispanic students are not a monolith. Those who possess the wherewithal for success will be admitted and can clearly perform as well as white and Asian students.”

Perhaps the California results will get more college leaders thinking like those at Cal Tech — the “diversity” mania is a terrible mistake. Focus instead on academic capability and the desire to learn.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

An Election in Overtime

By
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
Elections

An Election in Overtime

By
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More