Normal Life Is Coming Back, Very Slowly . . .

As of this morning, the United States has administered 68.2 million COVID-19 vaccination shots into the arms and bloodstreams of its citizens — 6.5 percent of Americans have two shots, 14 percent have received one shot. The country is administering an average of 1.3 million doses per day according to Bloomberg, an average of 1.5 million doses per day according to the New York Times. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today and is expected to approve it, freeing up nearly 4 million doses of one-shot vaccine. Johnson & Johnson says they can …