The Corner

Politics & Policy

Not a Racist Country

By

Nikki Haley delivered the most politically savvy line of the night. (Not a sentence I thought I’d write.) It was a theme the organizers should have hammered more instead of talking about “socialism.”

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist,” she said. “That is a lie. America is not a racist country.”

Then she told her own story about her Indian parents rising to success in the American South, and her successes as governor of South Carolina. This was prelude to Tim Scott’s closing speech, in which he talked about going “from cotton to Congress” in the space of one lifetime. This was all a reminder in flashing lights: The Republican Party in the South votes for racial minorities. It speaks to a deep desire, easy to detect in many conservatives, that those traditionally on the fringes of American life feel more like part of the mainstream.

Both Haley and Scott acknowledged America’s faults, its sins, and discrimination that’s been part of their life. But both of them rejected the idea that this is fundamental to America’s identity, or a license to upend the social order as it currently exists.

Comments

This is not just a long-shot play to continue improving Trump’s numbers with black and Hispanic men, though it is that. It’s a message to suburban voters who don’t want to support a movement they see as racist. And who especially don’t want to believe their modest successes in this life are counted by the powers that be as the illegitimately accrued profits of racism.

It was also a big red flag waved in front of progressives in the media, who have adopted a definition of what constitutes “racism” that is much more expansive and less idiomatic.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Segregation Returns to Campus

By
Before the Supreme Court ruled, in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, the lower District Court in Kansas conceded that such policies were “detrimental” to minority children since they contributed to a “sense of inferiority.” In ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Segregation Returns to Campus

By
Before the Supreme Court ruled, in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, the lower District Court in Kansas conceded that such policies were “detrimental” to minority children since they contributed to a “sense of inferiority.” In ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Republican Party Deserves a Platform

By
The Republican Party should stand for something. How can the party ask voters to give it the power to act on its principles and policies if it can’t be bothered to say what they are? To be sure, the platforms of modern American political parties are often intensively negotiated word salads read only by the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Republican Party Deserves a Platform

By
The Republican Party should stand for something. How can the party ask voters to give it the power to act on its principles and policies if it can’t be bothered to say what they are? To be sure, the platforms of modern American political parties are often intensively negotiated word salads read only by the ... Read More
Elections

The GOP Isn’t Giving Up

By
On the menu today: a surprisingly strong opening night for the Republican National Convention, a reminder that the final polls in 2016 of the swing states weren’t that far off from the final results, and the latest scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr. feels like a trip down memory lane to the rise and fall of ... Read More
Elections

The GOP Isn’t Giving Up

By
On the menu today: a surprisingly strong opening night for the Republican National Convention, a reminder that the final polls in 2016 of the swing states weren’t that far off from the final results, and the latest scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr. feels like a trip down memory lane to the rise and fall of ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Morning in Tim Scott’s America

By
The first night of the Republican National Convention was middling at best until Tim Scott took the stage at the end. The production value of the event far outstripped the Democratic National Convention last week, but much of the broadcast was transparently aimed at pleasing an audience of one — the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Morning in Tim Scott’s America

By
The first night of the Republican National Convention was middling at best until Tim Scott took the stage at the end. The production value of the event far outstripped the Democratic National Convention last week, but much of the broadcast was transparently aimed at pleasing an audience of one — the ... Read More